Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 378.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

