Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 7,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nickel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

