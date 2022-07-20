Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

