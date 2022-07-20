Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Peter Searle Acquires 3,723,929 Shares

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle acquired 3,723,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).
Norman Broadbent Price Performance
Shares of NBB traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 7,547,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.80. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.
About Norman Broadbent
