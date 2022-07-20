Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Peter Searle Acquires 3,723,929 Shares

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle acquired 3,723,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).

Shares of NBB traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 7,547,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.80. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of services, including board advisory, interim management, leadership search, research and insight, and development and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

