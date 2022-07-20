Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPIFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

