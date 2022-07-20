NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

