NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 305,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.