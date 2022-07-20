NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.65.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
