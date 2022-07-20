Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.30. 151,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novartis

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

