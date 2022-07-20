NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 686,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,904,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

