NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 686,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,904,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
