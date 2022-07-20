Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.41 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $88.02 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00063782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 0.99934910 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007474 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Numeraire
Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.
Numeraire Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.