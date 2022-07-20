NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

