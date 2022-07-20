Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.28 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
