Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

