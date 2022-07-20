Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Observer has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $943,064.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.49 or 0.99977477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

