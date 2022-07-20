Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $19,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ocugen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OCGN remained flat at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,824. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
