Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $19,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN remained flat at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,824. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ocugen by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 344.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 760,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.