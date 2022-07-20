OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 2.9 %

OFSSH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 1,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

