One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 112,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 39,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

