One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.1 %

TXN opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

