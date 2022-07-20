One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

