ONE Gas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

