ONEOK, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,600. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

