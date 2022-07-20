ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

