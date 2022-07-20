Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

