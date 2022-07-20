Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Trading Up 3.2%

Orange Belgium S.A. (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Orange Belgium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

