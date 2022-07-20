Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Trading Up 3.2%

Orange Belgium S.A. (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Orange Belgium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Orange Belgium Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56.
Orange Belgium Company Profile
Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBISF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.