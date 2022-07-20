OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 5.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 110,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 965,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

OrganiGram Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$476.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

