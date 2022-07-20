Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $66.51 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and $69,929.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.