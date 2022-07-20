Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $66.51 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and $69,929.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
