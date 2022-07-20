Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Origin Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 36,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,329. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $780.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

