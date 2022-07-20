Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.11

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $24.53. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 32,669 shares changing hands.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

