Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 33,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

