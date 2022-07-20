Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading Down 4%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 15,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 978,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.