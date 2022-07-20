OST Market Capitalization Hits $393,885.09 (OST)

OST (OST) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $393,885.09 and approximately $14,865.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

