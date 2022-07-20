Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,762. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

