Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and $308,074.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.51 or 0.06578740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00244542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00099321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00648376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00525979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005767 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,162,021 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

