Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,584. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $8,897,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.