Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 45.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,852 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 463,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

