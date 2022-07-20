Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 23.9%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 23.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 11,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.01.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

