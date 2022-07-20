Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176,262.71

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $176,262.71 and $2,114.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Pakcoin
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.