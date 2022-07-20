Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.12. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 53,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

