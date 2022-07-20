Pancake Bunny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108,342.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $46,096.79 and $108,342.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,653.54 or 0.99905098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

