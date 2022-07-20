Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,914,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,570.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,914,617 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,570.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,724,178 shares of company stock worth $27,927,397. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Par Pacific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.