Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,914,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,570.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,914,617 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,570.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,724,178 shares of company stock worth $27,927,397. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

