Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

