Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $20.40 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00028793 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $6.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.