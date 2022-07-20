Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $283.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $259.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.