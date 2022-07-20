Parkside Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.