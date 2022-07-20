Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 204 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,154,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.39 and its 200-day moving average is $514.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

