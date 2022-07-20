Parkside Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.