Parkside Investments LLC Invests $36,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

