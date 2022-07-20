Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $68,086,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $54,688,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.