Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

