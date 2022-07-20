Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $347.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.